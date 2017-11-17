(WHDH) — Pringles created the taste of Thanksgiving in potato chip form.

The company is rolling out a full spread with eight new flavors: turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, cranberry sauce, creamed corn, green bean casserole, mac and cheese, and pumpkin pie.

They said this is just a taste test. The chips will not be available in retail stores this year.

For those looking for a traditional Thanksgiving dinner, prices have fallen to its lowest in four years.

The average cost for this year’s meal for ten people is just over $49.

