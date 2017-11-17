Prisoner accused of killing man serving life sentence for beating 2-day-old daughter to death

(WHDH) – A father in the United Kingdom serving a life sentence for beating and killing his 2-day-old baby was found dead, Sunday, in his prison cell.

According to The Yorkshire Evening Post, 22-year-old Liam Deane was found dead in his prison cell at HMP Leeds. Deane was serving a life sentence after admitting to killing his 2-day-old daughter, Luna.

The Post said Deane shook, squeezed and punched Luna to death last July. He was reportedly watching Luna while the girl’s mother went to sleep. The baby died due to “catastrophic brain injuries.”

Police have charged another prisoner, 28-year-old John Westland, with Deane’s murder. He remains in custody.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)