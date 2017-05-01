Prisoner, convicted of attempted murder, escapes in Maryland

Jessup, MD (WHDH) — A prisoner is on the run in Maryland.

Police released photos of the prisoner, David Watson’s, tattoos over the weekend. ‘Evil’ is written on the back of his neck, 1-8-7 and sin inked on one arm and ‘Watson’ tattooed on the other.

Convicted of attempted murder is Delaware, Watson is serving a sentence of more than 100 years.

He is facing similar charges in Maryland.

“The charges in Wycomaco County,” said Sherry Llewellyn of the Howard County Police Department, “it is my understanding that they do relate to multiple cases of attempted murder against police officers.

The 28-year-old is accused of firing shots at the homes of three police officers.

Court record shows a Maryland judge deemed Watson incompetent to stand trial.

The prisoner was brought to a detention center in Maryland for court, and was ordered to have a psychiatric evaluation.

Watson has not been seen since. He immediately took off from the hospital center parking lot.

An intense ground search ended early on Saturday evening.

Helicopters with heat-seeking technology helped search the area but police came up empty handed.

The have been no sightings and no indications that Watson remains in the area.

