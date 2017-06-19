Private probe brings new tips in 1982 missing teen case

CHELMSFORD, Mass. (AP) — A private investigator hopes that new tips could help a Massachusetts family learn the fate of a 17-year-old girl who disappeared 35 years ago.

Investigator Sarah Stein tells the Lowell Sun that a tip campaign held Saturday at a Chelmsford hotel has generated good leads into the 1982 disappearance of Judith Ann Chartier.

She didn’t say how many tips she received but says that she will pass them on to state police.

Chartier was last seen at a party in Billerica in June, 1982. At the time, police said she and her fiancé had argued and Chartier drove him home before returning to the party. She left the party by herself later and neither she nor her car was ever seen again.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)