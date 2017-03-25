BOSTON (WHDH) - People gathered on the Boston Common on Saturday to stand in support of President Donald Trump, but they did face some opposition.

Saturday’s rally along the Freedom Trial capped off a busy and controversial week in the nation’s capital.

The crowd was interrupted only occasionally by anti-Trump protesters. Police officer’s bikes served as the wall diving the two groups on the Boston Common.

Apart from the occasional shouting matches, the rally on the Common remained mostly peaceful.

Pro-trump rally sings #NationalAnthem while anti-trump protesters break out singing "This land is your land". #7news pic.twitter.com/h1TrlgQ8qs — Matt Rascon (@mrasconnews) March 25, 2017

