JUPITER, Fla. (WSVN) — A former South Florida baseball star scored a home run for the holidays, and his family could not be more grateful.

Pavin Smith gave his parents the ultimate thank you for Christmas. The 21-year-old Palm Beach Gardens Community High School graduate, who signed with the Arizona Diamondbacks back in June, tweeted a video showing his mother and father reading a letter he wrote, thanking them for everything they’ve done.

Thank you for everything you have done for me! This doesn’t make up for any of it. Love you both so much. Our home is finally all YOURS. Merry Christmas! pic.twitter.com/h9wog2HfHv — Pavin Smith (@PavinSmith) December 25, 2017

“Just ‘home’ and ‘love’ — the words are small, four letters unto each. And, yet you will not find … words more sweet than ‘home’ and ‘love,’” Smith’s mother read.

She is then seen breaking down in tears when she reads her son has paid off the remaining mortgage on their Jupiter home. “Because of all the sacrifices you made to get me where I am, I want our family home to be yours,” she read.

Smith was drafted seventh overall in this year’s Major League Baseball draft and signed a $5 million contract.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)