Pro golfers rip rule that denied Lunenburg girl trophy after winning boys’ tournament

A member of the Lunenburg High School boy’s golf team was not awarded a trophy after firing the low score in a recent tournament all because she is a girl.
Emily Nash, 16, shot a 75 at the Central Mass. Division 3 boys’ golf tournament in Uxbridge on Tuesday, which was four shots clear of a male golfer.
MIAA rules blocked Nash’s score from counting in the individual standings, meaning she wasn’t awarded first place, and was denied a championhsip trophy.
“I wasn’t aware that if I won, I would’t get the title or the trophy. I feel like it’s a bit unfair because I played from the same tees as the guys and I played with them all season,” Nash said.
