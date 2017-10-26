Pro golfers rip rule that denied Lunenburg girl trophy after winning boys’ tournament

A member of the Lunenburg High School boy’s golf team was not awarded a trophy after firing the low score in a recent tournament all because she is a girl.

Emily Nash, 16, shot a 75 at the Central Mass. Division 3 boys’ golf tournament in Uxbridge on Tuesday, which was four shots clear of a male golfer.

MIAA rules blocked Nash’s score from counting in the individual standings, meaning she wasn’t awarded first place, and was denied a championhsip trophy.

“I wasn’t aware that if I won, I would’t get the title or the trophy. I feel like it’s a bit unfair because I played from the same tees as the guys and I played with them all season,” Nash said.

Golfers on both the PGA and LPGA tour quickly caught wind of the ruling and took to Twitter to share their feelings:

Last time I checked it was that the lowest score won the golf tournament #EmilyWon https://t.co/jpq0TnT84b — Megan Khang (@megan_khang1023) October 26, 2017

There's no rule that I know of that stops low score winning…

That would be a local rule or a made up bullshit rule https://t.co/SVzedZJwfN — Steve Elkington (@elkpga) October 26, 2017

I am RTing this and hope all of you RT yourselves. In 2017, I hope you see how ridiculous this is.. https://t.co/hjO3mK7LXa — Curtis Strange (@golf_strange) October 25, 2017

Very disappointing. Gender does not matter she played the same tees a win is a win. She should be allowed to play as an individual in states as I did. https://t.co/jkcicYNC0a — Brittany Altomare (@Britt_alto12) October 26, 2017

