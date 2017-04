BOSTON (WHDH) - This May the 49th annual Walk for Hunger will take place beginning at the Boston Common.

Project Bread’s Walk for Hunger and 5k run will be held on Sunday May 7th.

Visit the link below for more information on this great cause and for how to register.

Walk for Hunger

