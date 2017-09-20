Propane gas blamed for house explosion that killed painter in N.H.

NEW BOSTON, N.H. (WHDH) — New Hampshire fire officials said the deadly explosion at a house in New Boston on Tuesday was an accident.

Propane gas inside the house has been ruled as the cause of the explosion. The blast leveled the house, which then burst into flames.

RELATED: Police: Painter killed in New Hampshire house explosion

Antonio De Souza, 46, was working inside the house’s basement and was killed in the explosion. No one else was hurt.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)