There is a proposal being considered in Stamford, CT that could ban people from texting while walking.

Under the proposal, pedestrians would not be allowed to text or even talk on their phones in an attempt to end what is called, “distracted walking.”

If the proposal is approved, violators could face a $30 fine.

