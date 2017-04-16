Proposal seeks change in how state draws political districts

BOSTON (AP) — The next U.S. Census isn’t too far away and Beacon Hill lawmakers are already thinking about what it might mean for redistricting in Massachusetts.

On Thursday, a legislative committee will hold a hearing on a proposed constitutional amendment that would change the way the state redraws legislative and congressional districts in accordance with Census results every ten years.

The amendment calls for taking redistricting authority away from the Legislature and giving it to an independent commission. Critics of the current process say it has often become too politicized.

But any change would be extremely difficult to make. The proposed legislative amendment must win support from the House and Senate in two successive legislative sessions, and later be approved by a majority of voters.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)