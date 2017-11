The New Hampshire Executive Council is considering a proposal that would raise tolls on state roadways.

Increases would vary in different parts of the state; in some areas by as much as 50-cents.

According to the Department of Transportation, the millions of dollars in additional revenue would help pay for highway construction projects.

