Prosecutor: No death penalty for suspect in cop’s slaying

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Orlando’s police chief says he’s disappointed by a prosecutor’s decision not to seek the death penalty against a suspect charged with fatally shooting a police lieutenant.

Chief John Mina said in a statement that he’s upset that State Attorney Aramis Ayala won’t seek the death penalty for Markeith Loyd.

Ayala scheduled a news conference Thursday to explain the decision.

Mina says he had spoken to Ayala, and he believes crimes like the ones Loyd is accused of are the reason for having the death penalty.

Loyd faces two first-degree murder counts and other charges in the deaths of his ex-girlfriend and Lt. Debra Clayton. Loyd’s ex-girlfriend, Sade Dixon, was fatally shot at her home in December. Clayton was gunned down Jan. 9 outside a Wal-Mart while attempting to capture Loyd.

