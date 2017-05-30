Prosecutor tells jury man unconcerned about ‘Baby Doe’

BOSTON (AP) – A prosecutor has told jurors that a man accused of beating a 2-year-old girl to death showed no sign of concern for the child when he was interviewed by police.

Opening statements started Tuesday in the trial of Michael McCarthy, who is charged in the death of his former girlfriend’s daughter.

Bella Bond was known for months only as “Baby Doe” as authorities struggled to identify her after her body washed up on a Boston Harbor island in June 2015. A composite image of the girl was shared by millions on social media.

Prosecutor David Deakin told jurors that the girl’s mother, Rachelle Bond, told authorities she saw McCarthy beating her daughter in the stomach.

McCarthy’s lawyer has challenged Rachelle Bond’s credibility. She pleaded guilty to being an accessory after the fact for helping McCarthy dispose of her daughter’s body and is expected to testify against McCarthy.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)