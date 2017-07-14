Prosecutor: Woman violently beat puppy at MBTA station

BOSTON (WHDH) - Transit police say officers were forced to intervene Thursday night when they witnessed a woman violently beating a puppy at the MBTA’s Dudley Station in Roxbury.

Pamela Tyler, 51, of Boston, is accused of beating a young pit bull named “Mimi” because the dog attempted to lick the ground, according to police.

Prosecutors say Tyler yanked the dog’s leash and struck it in the face with “considerable force.” They say Tyler also grabbed the dog by the head and then “delivered multiple blows” to its face and nose.

“Ms. Tyler grabbed the dog’s head with one hand, raised her hand above her head and rapidly struck the dog 3-4 times in the face and nose before an officer took control of her hand,” prosecutor Sylvester Paschal said.

Tyler is also accused of resisting arrest by kicking and spitting on officers. She was arrested and charged with animal cruelty, among other violations.

Defense attorney Joan Curran says Tyler suffers from mental health issues, but police say she is no stranger to violence against police and animals. Prosecutors requested that Tyler’s bail be revoked, citing five prior arrests stemming from abusive incidents.

A judge released Tyler on personal recognizance. She was ordered to wear a GPS bracelet, stay away from Dudley Station, remain alcohol and drug free and have not contact with the dog.

Tyler is slated to return to court next week to faces charges that are pending in other cases.

