Prosecutor: Chelsea man bound, beat and murdered South Boston doctors

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Chelsea man accused of brutally killing two engaged doctors in their South Boston luxury condominium in May was arraigned Monday in Suffolk Superior Court on murder, kidnapping and robbery charges.

Smiling in the courtroom as family of the victims looked on in tears, 30-year-old Bampumim Teixeira faced a judge and was ordered without bail in connection with the gruesome murders.

Prosecutors allege Teixeira fatally stabbed 38-year-old Dr. Lina Bolanos and 49-year-old Dr. Richard Field with a carving knife in their home on May 5.

Authorities say officers found the doctors stabbed to death, beaten and bound with duct tape after responding to a report of a man with gun. They say a fake gun and a bag filled with Bolanos’ jewelry was also found at the scene.

Teixeira’s lawyer, Steven Sack, entered a plea of not guilty for seven indictments against his client. He had been held behind bars since his arrest.

Teixeira, a former employee at the condominium, was shot twice and injured in a standoff with police. Prosecutors say he had knowledge of the building and its layout due to a short stint spent working there as a concierge.

Authorities say surveillance video showed him enter the Macallen Building with a black backpack in hand in the hours before the murders.

Prosecutors did not comment on the motive behind the murders.

He is due back in court on Sept. 12.

Bampumim teixeira pleads not guilty to all 7 indictments in murders of 2 doctors back in may in Southie #7News pic.twitter.com/vcXqoDTT9k — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) July 10, 2017

