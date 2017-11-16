Prosecutors: Firefighter who robbed Natick bank owed thousands of dollars

NATICK, Mass. (WHDH) — The Framingham firefighter accused of robbing a bank in Natick last week allegedly was desperate for money to pay back thousands of dollars that he owed.

Mike Espinoza was arrested last week after police said he held up a Citizens Bank inside the Stop & Shop on Route 9. Espinoza allegedly confessed to the robbery and told detectives he owed $35,000 to more than a dozen people.

Detectives said they seized four weapons and ammunition from Espinoza’s house. They also allegedly found a suitcase in his car’s truck that contained books about how to rob a bank.

Espinoza’s attorney said although he has a drug problem and has suffered from PTSD following his military service, he does not have a criminal record.

Espinoza was held on $25,000 cash bail. The judge said if he can make bail, he will be outfitted with a GPS tracking device and must stay away from the Stop & Shop and bank he allegedly robbed.

