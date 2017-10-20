Prosecutors: Knife-wielding robbery suspect tried to carjack woman near Boston movie set

BOSTON (WHDH) – Officers arrested a man Thursday near the South End set of the movie “Equalizer 2” starring Denzel Washington after police said the man robbed a woman and tried to carjack someone.

Victor Lee, 52, of Dorchester, pleaded not guilty Friday to charges of armed carjacking, robbery and assault with a dangerous weapon.

Police said it started at a dry-cleaning business a few blocks away from the movie set, where the suspect stole a woman’s purse. The man allegedly ran to the movie set, where he was confronted by several Boston police officers who were working detail. Police said officers were forced to draw their guns after the man came at them with a knife. No shots were fired.

Police said the suspect tried to escape by carjacking a woman’s Cadillac Escalade with an eight-inch, double-sided knife but was stopped by officers, who used pepper spray to take him down.

“An officer approached the vehicle and gave verbal commands for the suspect to drop the knife. He then threw the knife out of the passenger side window, nearly striking the officer,” prosecutor Jessica Meyer said.

Lee’s mother told 7News that he has a drug problem, but expressed doubt about him trying to carry out a carjacking. She apologized to Washington and the movie’s cast and crew.

“I’m very sorry my son was in that area,” Marian Lee said.

Boston Police Commissioner William Evans commended the officers for stopping the suspect without resorting to shooting him.

“I want to commend my officers for their bravery and restraint when confronted by an armed suspect. I’m grateful that they’re all alright and that they didn’t have to resort to deadly force, which clearly looks like it would’ve been justified based on the circumstances of the impending threat. This incident could’ve ended very differently for the suspect,” said Evans in a statement.

This is the second time the “Equalizer 2” movie shoot has been interrupted by a crime scene. Earlier this month, two people were arrested for allegedly shooting two security guards.

Lee was ordered held on $25,000 bail and ordered to stay away from the movie set.

