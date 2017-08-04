Prosecutors: Man took upskirt videos of women, young girls at Cape Cod store

YARMOUTH, MA (WHDH) - A New Bedford man accused of secretly filming the private parts of women and girls at a Cape Cod store was ordered held Friday on $15,000 bail.

Prosecutors allege David Wong, 49, recorded up-skirt videos of several women, and girls as young as 9, at Cathy’s Place in Yarmouth last month.

Surveillance video and images showed Wong roaming throughout the store, approaching his victims in a stealthily manner. The store’s owner said he seemed very suspicious when she offered him help.

“Nobody knows what he was thinking,” store owner Cathy Lahav said. “I want him gone.”

Wong was arrested Thursday morning, but police said he had shaved his mustache. They believe he was making plans to flee the country.

Prosecutors said Wong actually confessed to police that he was the man caught on video when he turned himself in.

“He admitted to being the person in the video. He admitted to taking photographs of the adult victims and denied with respect to the child victim,” Ben Vaneria told the court.

Investigators credited social media and technology with helping them crack the case.

“I’m a dad. What if that was my daughter or your daughter? A 9-year-old girl,” Deputy Police Chief Steven Xiarhos said.

Wong pleaded not guilty to charges of taking up-skirt videos of unsuspecting women. Police said more charges could be brought against him if more victims are uncovered.

