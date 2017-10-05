Prosecutors: McDonald’s employee sold $10,900 worth of drugs inside meals

(WHDH) – Most that eat at McDonald’s are surprised when a couple extra fries are found at the bottom of their bag — but imagine crack and cocaine being included with your Big Mac.

According to the New York Daily News, a night-shift manager at a Bronx McDonald’s was caught, prosecutors say, putting drugs into meals and selling about $10,900 worth of narcotics.

Twenty-six-year-old Frank Guerrero worked at the 24-hour McDonald’s location along Bruckner Boulevard for about eight years, the Daily News said. However, prosecutors allege he unlocked doors many times to sell drugs during late-night hours.

Guerrero was arrested Wednesday after officials received a tip about the scheme and ordered eight meals “in increasingly larger quantities,” prosecutors said.

Officials added that the 26-year-old allegedly stashed the cocaine on a soap dispenser in the bathroom before beginning his shift.

Undercover officers were sold drugs twice by the alleged dealer, in which the officers said he shoved the drugs in a cookie bag alongside two cheeseburgers, soda and fries.

Special Narcotics Prosecutor Bridget Brennan told the Daily News, “Guerrero’s conduct was so blatant, it would be comical if he weren’t committing a serious narcotics crime. Ordering coke took on an entirely different meaning on the night shift at this McDonald’s.”

