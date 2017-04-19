Prosecutors: Medway man molested 4-year-old girl, shared nude photos

WRENTHAM, Mass. (AP) – A Massachusetts man has been held without bail on charges of making, possessing and distributing child pornography.

Not guilty pleas to the charges were entered on behalf of 32-year-old Michael Petrucci, of Medway, at his arraignment Tuesday. He was arrested Saturday.

Prosecutors say he molested a 4-year-old girl he was baby-sitting, took photos of her naked and sent them over social media.

Through a search warrant, authorities say they found several photographs of a naked 13-year-old girl on his cellphone. They say he also had explicit images on his home computer.

Police say Petrucci, a driver for a rental company, had previously been convicted of sex crimes.

His lawyer did not comment and other residents of his home refused comment.

