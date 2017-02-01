Prosecutors: Orlando nightclub shooter’s wife scouted targets

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Prosecutors say the widow of the man who committed a deadly attack on a Florida nightclub accompanied him on scouting trips to the venue and knew about his plan.

Federal prosecutors in California for the first time Wednesday divulged details of the charges against 31-year-old Noor Salman.

Prosecutors say she saw her husband Omar Mateen leave their Fort Pierce, Florida, home with a gun and backpack full of ammunition on the night of the attack.

Salman was arrested last month in suburban San Francisco and charged with helping Mateen plan the June 12 attack on the Pulse nightclub in Orlando that killed 49 people and wounded 53 others.

A federal judge has declined to release the widow of the Florida nightclub shooter from jail while she awaits trial on charges of aiding her husband’s terror activities.

Instead, the judge ordered a mental health evaluation of 31-year-old Noor Salman and said he would consider Salman’s request for release after the evaluation is complete.

Salman’s attorneys maintain she was a battered spouse who knew nothing of Mateen’s plans.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)