Protesters clash with police in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) – There have been several flare ups between police and counterprotesters on Saturday evening. The incidents happened in Downtown Crossing after demonstrators left the common.

At one point, an officer was hit with a bottle.

Police used pepper spray in some cases to push protesters back.

Pepper spray used on crowd pic.twitter.com/6xoaCbiR5Z — Eric Kane (@EricKaneTV) August 19, 2017

Most of the protesters Saturday were peaceful.

Police say tens of thousands came to the Common to the Boston Common to protest the people holding a “free speech” rally at the bandstand. Police had barriers to keep the groups apart.

The counterprotesters far outnumbered the group at the bandstand.

After criticizing the protesters and then praising the mayor, President Trump tweeted:

I want to applaud the many protestors in Boston who are speaking out against bigotry and hate. Our country will soon come together as one! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 19, 2017

The mood shifted, according to 7News reporter, Alex DiPrato, after Boston Police Chief William Gross spoke with protesters who remained in downtown Boston.

An amazing moment as Chief Gross engages protesters, ends up turning the mood and telling them to keep it positive. @7News pic.twitter.com/LHdlzglYFN — Alex DiPrato 7News (@AlexDiPrato) August 19, 2017

More from Chief Gross as he tells protesters to keep it positive, take their victory against hate. @7News pic.twitter.com/6yHpGPweCm — Alex DiPrato 7News (@AlexDiPrato) August 19, 2017

