Protesters clash with police in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) – There have been several flare ups between police and counterprotesters on Saturday evening. The incidents happened in Downtown Crossing after demonstrators left the common.
At one point, an officer was hit with a bottle.
Police used pepper spray in some cases to push protesters back.
Most of the protesters Saturday were peaceful.
Police say tens of thousands came to the Common to the Boston Common to protest the people holding a “free speech” rally at the bandstand. Police had barriers to keep the groups apart.
The counterprotesters far outnumbered the group at the bandstand.
After criticizing the protesters and then praising the mayor, President Trump tweeted:
The mood shifted, according to 7News reporter, Alex DiPrato, after Boston Police Chief William Gross spoke with protesters who remained in downtown Boston.
