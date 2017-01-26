Protesters demonstrate against Trump’s immigration policies

BOSTON (WHDH) - Demonstrations in and around Boston are being held Thursday in protest of President Donald Trump’s executive orders on immigration and refugees.

Thursday morning, protesters on Paris Street unfurled a large banner above an overpass on Route 1A for vehicles to see below. The banner read “Un Dia Sin Inmigrantes,” which is Spanish for “A day without immigrants.” Police later removed protesters from the overpass.

Protesters said they are upset with Trump’s executive orders, which will boost deportation forces and cut funding to cities considered “sanctuary cities.” Boston is considered a sanctuary city and Mayor Marty Walsh said he will ensure that immigrants living in Boston can remain safe.

Another demonstration took place in Downtown Crossing Thursday afternoon. The demonstration was held by the Service Employees International Union (SEIU). Newton, another sanctuary city, will be holding a demonstration Thursday afternoon.

