Protesters gather on Boston Common Saturday afternoon

BOSTON (WHDH) - A “Free Speech Rally” was held on the Boston Common on Saturday.

A mostly conservative group organized the rally; many angered by political correctness. Some counter-protesters also showed up as opposition, which made for some heated altercations.

Ultimately, there was no violence. Police did have to step in, however, and detained two people.

No injuries were reported.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)