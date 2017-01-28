BOSTON (WHDH) - People rallied against the immigration ban in Boston on Saturday.

Hundreds carried signs and spoke out about the president’s recent executive order.

From the debate on sanctuary cities to building a wall, protestors made their voices heard.

This all happened after several executive actions surrounding undocumented immigrants.

The president says they will help protect the American people, including “extreme vetting,” defunding so-called sanctuary cities and building a border wall.

People like Sinthia immigrated to the U.S. as a child.

“They come here to get a little bit of the American dream. They’re willing to work for it,” said Sinthia. “Why aren’t we giving them that chance?”

Among the hundreds, a seemingly lone Trump supporter was in attendance.

“As long as it’s peaceful, no one should have a problem with it,” said Ryan Taylor, a supporter of President Trump.

Despite the protests, after President Trump’s first week of executive actions, supports like Taylor are optimistic.

“I agree with it. I’m a veteran, I fought in Iraq. Something needs to be done,” he said.

