Protesters speak out on why they are against the immigration ban

BOSTON (WHDH) - Copley Square was full of demonstrators for Saturday’s protest against Trump’s immigration ban.

Thousands gathered and the protest spilled out into surrounding streets.

7’s Eric Kane spoke with protesters on why they were there.

“I’m an immigrant myself,” said one protester. “I moved here 28 years ago from Germany, became a citizen in 2008 and I love this country because of it’s inclusiveness.”

Watch the video above for the full story.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)