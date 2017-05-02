Protests get violent in Washington on May Day

Violent May Day protests ended with arrests in Washington state.

Demonstrators took to the streets in the state’s capitol on International Worker’s Day to protests President Trump’s immigration policies.

They threw rocks and bottles at police and businesses in the area as fights broke out.

Nine people were taken into custody.

Some say the protests were productive while others believe the violence wasn’t necessary.

“These people shouldn’t be able to do that,” said resident Tim Weible. “They shouldn’t be able to get away with that. Those stores didn’t do anything to those people. They talk freedom of speech but it’s all costing those tax payers money.”

A number of businesses remained boarded up on Tuesday.

