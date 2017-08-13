Protests, vigils held across Massachusetts after deadly Virginia rally

PLYMOUTH, Mass. (WHDH/AP) — About 100 people have gathered in a coastal Massachusetts town following violence at a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Three people were killed Saturday and dozens were injured as white nationalists protested the city’s decision to remove a Confederate monument. A car rammed into a crowd of protesters, killing a woman, and a state police helicopter crashed into the woods, leaving two troopers onboard dead.

Demonstrators rallied at a park in Plymouth on Sunday, with some carrying signs that read “no place for hate” and “stop pretending your racism is patriotism.” The demonstration began at around 4 p.m.

Events were also planned Sunday night in Framingham, Wellesley, Holliston, Woburn and Beverley.

“This is a moment that we have to stand up and push back against that kind of bigotry,” Newton Mayor Setti Warren said after speaking at the rally. “We also have to reach out to people who think differently than we do. We have to got to make sure that we’re working on leaving a better a world for our children and grandchildren.”

