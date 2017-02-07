PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) - The parade in Boston may be over, but the excitement is just starting in Providence, Rhode Island.

A Patriots rally is set to kick-off around after 4 p.m.

7News has been told the governor of Rhode Island, Gina Raimondo, is friends with the Kraft family, the owners’ of the Patriots. Jonathan Kraft and the governor were texting on Monday, when she is asked if it was possible to have a rally in Providence following the parade in Boston.

A large crowd has gathered in the Dunkin Donuts Center. The rally happened with 24 hours’ notice, all through social media. Many people were waiting in line outside for well over two hours in the rain.

