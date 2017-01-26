Providence man convicted of murder in 2014 party shooting

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Providence man has been convicted of firing into a party and killing another man who prosecutors say was caught in the crossfire of an ongoing dispute between rival street gangs.

Jurors on Wednesday convicted 23-year-old Justice Andrade of murder and weapons charges in the July 2014 slaying of 20-year-old Ty-Shon Perry.

Prosecutors say Andrade peered from behind a tree and shot at a party in Providence. Perry was shot in the back and his lungs were penetrated.

The Providence Journal reports prosecutors said the shooting stemmed from a dispute between the Chad Brown street gang and associates of the East Side gang.

Andrade’s lawyer maintains her client isn’t a gang member and suggested another man who was killed outside a hookah bar in 2015 was the shooter.

