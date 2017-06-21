Providence-to-Newport ferry remains out of service

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The company hired by the Rhode Island Department of Transportation to run the Providence-to-Newport ferry says it will remain out of service after sustaining damage in a crash.

SeaStreak says all departures have been canceled for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. The company says it hopes to resume service by Friday.

The ferry was damaged during a trip from Narragansett to Providence Saturday night. Officials say the ferry hit a buoy while trying to avoid another boat.

A company spokesman says none of the 18 people aboard the ferry at the time were injured.

The ferry has been sent to New York for repairs before returning to Providence.

The ferry had just started its seasonal service last Friday.

