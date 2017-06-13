Psychiatric doctor claims prescription drugs to blame in teens texting-suicide death

BOSTON (WHDH) - The judge in the texting suicide trial of Michelle Carter could get the case soon, as the trial is winding down.

Michelle Carter was seen leaving the Taunton courthouse on Monday after her defense team’s star witness took the stand.

Doctor Peter Breggin, a well known psychiatrist, told the judge that prescription drugs are to blames for why the then teen told her boyfriend to kill himself.

“She was enmeshed in a delusional system,” said Doctor Breggin, “where she’s thinking that it’s a good thing to help him die.”

Dr. Breggin says she became involuntarily intoxicated on psychiatric drugs after dealing with eating disorders.

Carter is facing involuntary manslaughter charges after prosecutors say her text messages to boyfriend Conrad Roy prompted him to kill himself in a pickup truck nearly three years ago. Her defense team argues that she was as mentally ill as he was.

But prosecutors say Carter has a history of manipulative behavior and that she wanted Roy to commit suicide so she could gain attention and sympathy from friends.

The doctor will be back on the stand on Tuesday.

