PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (AP) — The public is getting a chance to weigh in on a proposal to increase tolls on New Hampshire highways statewide for the first time in a decade.

The Department of Transportation is seeking to increase toll rates in March to bring in an additional $36 million a year for major turnpike projects.

Under the proposal, the rates in Hooksett and Bedford would increase from $1 to $1.50, Dover and Rochester tolls would increase from 75 cents to $1, and Hampton tolls would go from $2 to $2.50. Merrimack’s ramp tolls would see no increase and be eliminated in 2020. Drivers with E-ZPass devices would continue to get discounts.

A public hearing on the proposal will be held Monday in Portsmouth. The Executive Council is set to discuss the issue Wednesday.

