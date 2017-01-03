Public hearings set to discuss medical marijuana laws

BOSTON (WHDH) -

Public hearings are scheduled in Boston on Tuesday to discuss new rules for how medical marijuana can be obtained in Massachusetts.

State health officials are proposing to allow certified nurse practitioners to give people permission to use medical marijuana. The meeting will be held at the Department of Public Health on 250 Washington Street at 10:00 a.m.

Under one proposed rule, physicians must still certify any medical marijuana use by a minor.

A similar meeting will be held Thursday at 10:00 a.m. the Holyoke Community College Kittredge Center for Business and Workforce Developmen on 303 Homestead Avenue in Holyoke.

