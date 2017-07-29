BOSTON (WHDH) - A three-day event to celebrate Puerto Rican culture is underway at Boston’s City Hall Plaza.

The celebration was full of music, carnival rides, plenty of souvenirs and food.

Rafael Feliciano has been organizing the event for 25 years. This year was not only about celebrating, but also about honoring a life after a business owner was killed during a robbery earlier in the month.

“He was always active in the community, he made sure that everybody smiled,” said Feliciano.

Feliciano was talking about Andres Cruz. The community honored Cruz during the festival’s kick-off ceremony after he was shot and killed in an alleged attempted robbery at his Mission Hill hardware store.

The parade will take place 12-3 p.m. Sunday, beginning at Boylston Street to and moving to City Hall Plaza.

