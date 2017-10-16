SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (WHDH) — The governor of Puerto Rico provided a glimpse of hope for the island’s power problems in the wake of Hurricane Maria.

Gov. Ricardo Rosselló said 95 percent of Puerto Rico should have power by Christmas.

Hurricane Maria knocked out electricity to the entire island last month.

Around 85 percent of people still remain without power.

Rosselló said United States Army engineers will be restoring the grid.

