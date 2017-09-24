BOSTON (WHDH) - Dozens of people braved the heat Saturday to take part in an unusual task. Teams used ropes to pull planes at Logan Airport—all for a good cause.

It was a gritty competition on the tarmac at Logan with everyone from adults, to kids, to even Blades the Bruin participating in the annual “Pulling for Hope of Boston” event.

Teams tried to move a 150-passenger JetBlue plane 24 feet as fast as they could.

All of the pulling was a part of a push to raise money for the American Cancer Society. The event is the only American Cancer Society fundraiser of its kind held in Massachusetts. This is the event’s third year, and things seem to be taking off quite nicely.

Saturday’s event raised more than $50,000 for the American Cancer Society.

