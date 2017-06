ORLANDO (WHDH) - A mall in Florida is displaying a piece of art to honor the 49 lives lost in the Pulse Nightclub attack in 2016.

The “What Lifts You” mural made it’s debut on Friday morning.

The mall in Orlando will have the piece on display through the end of the month.

