READING, Mass. (WHDH) – Some puppies hit the pool at the Burbank YMCA in Reading Sunday to take part in the annual “Puppy Swim.”

The event is held as the branch prepares to close the pool to be drained and cleaned for the end of summer.

All proceeds of the event go swim lessons for children whose families cannot afford lessons.

The “Puppy Swim” raised nearly $1,000 last year.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)