Puppies rescued from river to go up for adoption soon

UXBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) – Six puppies that were rescued after being dumped into a Massachusetts river will soon be up for adoption.

The puppies, now about 6 ½ weeks old, were found by a kayaker in the Blackstone River in Uxbridge on Sept. 24. Police say they had been placed in a bag that was about to go underwater.

The puppies have been given water-themed names like River and Creek and are currently living with Uxbridge animal control officer Kevin Sullivan and his family.

The Telegram & Gazette reports that they will likely be ready for adoption in the next few weeks.

Police are still looking for whoever threw the puppies in the river.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)