Puppies rescued in Puerto Rico arrive in Boston for adoption

BOSTON (WHDH) — Ten puppies arrived at Logan Airport Thursday as part of a program that will help them find their forever home.

The puppies were rescued from Puerto Rico by the non-profit group All Satos, whose mission is to reduce the number of stray dogs on the streets of Puerto Rico.

“Their shelters are overrun, there’s nowhere for them to go,” said Mike Defina of the Animal Rescue League of Boston. “So we fill that demand, we take the puppies into our shelters and get them into loving homes.”

This is the first group of puppies sent to Boston by All Satos. The Animal Rescue League of Boston is expected to have them ready for adoption on Tuesday.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)