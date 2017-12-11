BOSTON (WHDH) - The Fairmont Copley Plaza celebrated Carly Copley’s 7th birthday with a puppy party.

Carly, who is the hotel’s ambassador, had a special guest list at her birthday party, including Zoey the lab.

Zoey had collapsed back in October after picking up a pack of cigarettes off the ground while on a walk with her owner. A veterinarian revived her with several doses of Narcan after learning that she most likely ingested fentanyl.

The pups at the party got to chow down on a dog-friendly birthday cake.

