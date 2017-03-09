Puppy seeks new home after surviving fall from third-story window

METHUEN, MA (WHDH) - A tiny, eight-pound puppy is seeking a new home after surviving a fall from a third-story window in Haverhill last month.

Officials at MSPCA-Nevins Farm in Methuen said Luca, a 10-week-old puppy, is in search of a permanent home now that she’s recovered from the scary fall.

Luca remarkably suffered only bruises when she tumbled 23 feet to the ground. Her previous owners opted to surrender her to the MSPCA, officials said.

Officials said Luca will be ready for a permanent home in about two weeks.

Anyone interested in adopting Luca can email methuenadoptions@mspca.org for more information.

