Puppy that collapsed on walk in Andover is saved with overdose reversal drug

ANDOVER, MA (WHDH) — A yellow lab puppy that collapsed after ingesting a powerful opioid while on a walk in Andover survived after being given an overdose reversal drug.

Peter Thibault says he was walking his 3-month-old puppy Zoey last week when the dog picked up a pack of cigarettes on the ground and soon passed out.

“She began to chew on it, so I tried to get it out of her mouth as quickly as possible. I was concerned about the tin foil in it that she might ingest that,” Thibault said.

Thibault carried Zoey home and when she got worse and took her to a veterinary hospital.

“It turns out it was most likely fentanyl, which is a powerful opioid,” Thibault said.

A veterinarian administered several doses of narcan to help revive her.

Thibault alerted police about the contaminated pack of cigarettes. They removed it. Thibault said he’s just happy a child did not stumble upon the cigarettes.

