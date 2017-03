Monty’s Massage has become a staple at a German hair salon.

He offers clients neck massages while they get their hair cut, but the catch, Monty is a python.

Employees at the hair salon say Monty the python has been giving neck massages for about 13 years and that some clients really enjoy it.

