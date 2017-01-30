Quest for 5th ring not about revenge for Brady

HOUSTON (WHDH) – Tom Brady turns 40 this summer, and by then, he may well have five Super Bowl rings.

He’s been playing like a man out for revenge. But now post-Deflategate, Brady insists this season is no revenge tour. Brady said he plays for his teammates.

“I just focus on all the positives. I don’t get caught up in negativity, Brady said.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell suspended Brady four games this season and went to court, pressing his case against the man many consider the greatest of all time.

“I don’t think so at all. I think he sees this as a celebration of the game,” NFL senior vice president Peter O’Reilly said when asked if Goodell viewed Brady’s involvement in the Super Bowl as awkward.

“This is a wonderful Super Bowl. As he has said, the two best teams made it here. That’s the type of Super Bowl we like,” O’Reilly said.

Fans chanted “where is Roger” during the AFC title game at Gillette Stadium, buy they know he will in fact be attending Super Bowl 51.

They certainly hope he’ll be handing the Lombardi trophy to Bob Kraft and the MVP trophy to Brady.

