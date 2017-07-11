NEW YORK (AP) — A Japanese military history buff has apparently undermined a new theory that Amelia Earhart survived a crash landing in the Pacific Ocean during her historic attempted round-the-world flight in 1937.

The history blogger has posted the same photograph that formed the backbone of a History channel documentary that aired Sunday. The documentary argued that Earhart was alive in July 1937, but the Japanese book where the same photo appears was apparently published two years before Earhart disappeared.

The History channel said in a statement Tuesday that its investigators are “exploring the latest developments.”

