Questions raised over Garoppolo’s Instagram post saying goodbye to Pats

Jimmy Garoppolo appeared to have said so long to New England.

Patriots back up quarterback posted a message on Instagram early Friday morning.

The caption read, ‘So grateful for my time in New England. Peace out Boston.’

But there is a catch, there are no confirmed reports that Garoppolo is being traded.

NFL network reporter Ian Rapaport tweeted that he spoke to someone close to Garoppolo who had no knowledge of any trade and believe’s that it was a hack.

But it is not just Instagram that saw a change.

Garoppolo also edited his Twitter bio, removing a reference to the Patriots.

The team drafted him back in 2014.

