Quick-moving storm brings down trees in Woburn

WOBURN, Mass. (WHDH) — A quick-moving storm cell took down some trees in Woburn Friday, including one that crushed a minivan on High Street.

Residents said the storm came and went fast, lasting between five and 10 minutes. People told 7News the sky got dark very quick and brought strong winds and rain before the sun returned. One large tree snapped in half and landed in the middle of the street, while another fell on top of a minivan in a resident’s driveway.

“There was lightning and thunder and then we heard a really loud crunch and then we all ran over to the window to see what happened and we saw that it crashed our neighbor’s van,” one girl told 7’s Adam Bagni.

Wires were also brought down when the tree fell on the minivan. Crews are now out removing the tree limbs and other debris.

